K-Pop Star Goo Hara Dead at 28

Goo Hara, a South Korean K-p op star who found fame as a member of the group Kara, has died , according to reports. She was 28.

TMZ reports that Goo was found dead in her Seoul home on Sunday. According to Variety, Goo was one of the earliest global K-pop stars, with Kara releasing music from 2008 to 2015. Goo (real name Goo Ha-ra) went solo in 2015, and eventually had a small film and television career as well.

Variety also reports that Goo attempted suicide this past March, after an ex-boyfriend threatened to release a sex tape; he also allegedly threatened assault. The threats reportedly led Goo’s agency to drop her, though she signed with Kara’s former agency soon after.

Authorities in Seoul are still investigating Goo’s cause of death.