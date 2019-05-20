According to a new report from the Associated Press, Iceland’s Fjadrárgljúfur canyon has been closed to visitors because it simply cannot sustain anymore guests... and Justin Bieber is to blame.



His 2015 music video, “I’ll Show You,” has apparently inspired so much tourism, it’s destroying the site—and the landscape cannot handle the ecological damage.

A ranger, Hanna Jóhannsdóttir, told AP that “Food from people’s home country is the most common bribery” he receives from passerby desperate to access Fjadrárgljúfur canyon.

Environment Minister Gudmundur Ingi Gudbrandsson said its “a bit too simplistic to blame the entire situation on Justin Bieber” but “Rash behavior by one famous person can dramatically impact an entire area if the mass follows... In Justin Bieber’s defense, the canyon did not, at the time he visited, have rope fences and designated paths to show what was allowed and what not.”

Sure. Whatever, I’m still going to blame Bieber? Because it is funny?

[Associated Press]



According to the wild headline you see before you, provided by the geniuses at Page Six, Lamar Odom admitted to using a prosthetic penis to pass a drug test issued in 2004, so he could compete in the then-forthcoming Athens Olympics. Odom makes the revelation in his memoir, Darkness to Light.

He writes, “The joy of being named to the twelve-man roster quickly turned to anxiety when Olympic officials informed me that I would have to pass a drug test before officially joining the team,” adding that he was told to expect a “call from USA Basketball that a drug tester would be coming to my house in a few days to administer the screening.”

He continued, “There was absolutely no way I was going to pass. I’d been smoking weed every day that summer. Panic set in... We started googling ‘fake penises’ and studied different ways to beat a drug test. After an exhaustive search we ordered a giant, rubber, black cock to arrive the next day.”

He instructed his “drug-free trainer” to “urinate into the reservoir of the phallus, which was hidden in the balls... He handed me the rubber penis and left the bathroom as I strapped it on. I unzipped my pants and carefully slid the fake penis through the zipper hole. To get the pee to come out of the tip, I had to squeeze the shaft repeatedly.”

Suddenly... his book seems like an interesting read?

[Page Six]