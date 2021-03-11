Justin Bieber Does Not Have a Phone

Image : Anthony Harvey ( Getty Images )

Would anyone like to know who doesn’t have a phone in an increasingly online world? It’s Justin Bieber, in case the title of this blog wasn’t clear enough. Justin Bieber says he doesn’t have a phone because he has “boundaries,” and I just think that’s nice!

In a new interview with Billboard, Hailey Baldwin’s husband told the magazine of his decision to go without a cell phone: “I just don’t feel like I owe anybody anything. That has helped me to be able to just say no and just be firm in it.”

That’s shockingly legitimate advice!

I am looking at my phone right now, as I type this, because I’m getting a notification in my group chat about something that was sent via Twitter DM first, and then to Discord, and then back to text, because I didn’t answer the first time. I’m also being tweeted at, and the notifications for those tweets are popping up on my phone and computer, which also gets them. I also see three unread Slack messages, and fuck, there’s a new email.

Wouldn’t it be nice if I could just turn this fucking phone off sometimes?

Apparently, Bieber instead opts for an iPad, which is definitely clunkier. Imagine having to type out anything legitimate on that wonky, misshapen keyboard. I’d rather not type at all!



To Bieber, cell phones are “just not sustainable,” and I absolutely agree. Just one second, though, I gotta tell my friend about this tweet someone just sent me on Slack.