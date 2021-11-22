Adele is really on a never-ending mission to make everyone on earth cry about something whether it be heartbreak, new love, or their favorite teacher. During her “An Audience With Adele” performance in London, the singer took a moment to reflect on her favorite grade school teacher after a very excited Emma Thompson asked her if there was anyone in particular who helped her when she was young.
Of course, it was all a lovely and elaborate setup to bring Adele’s former English teacher, Ms. McDonald, onto the stage and trigger a flow of tears from Adele and every former English nerd watching this who had in-depth conversations with their teacher about the Canterbury Tales.
This also serves as a wonderful moment to remember that teachers are wildly and obscenely underpaid. While it’s nice to be recognized by a celebrity you mentored, you don’t have to be a Grammy-winning artist to spread the love! Get your kid’s teacher something really, really nice this holiday season or find your old teachers and say something meaningful (If my old professor Steve is reading this, I hope you found it conversational. You know what I’m talking about!).
- Eddie Redmayne is reassessing his choice to play a transgender character in The Danish Girl. [NBC]
- Tiger Woods is back on the golf course after recovering from his nearly fatal single-car collision in February. [TMZ]
- Ya’ll remember Jussie Smollett? [People]
- Freida Pinto has given birth to a squishy baby boy. [People]
- RHOSLC’s Stu Chains might be wearing ankle chains after changing his plea in the ongoing Jen Shah fraud investigation. [People]
- Realistically, how much does it cost to have JoJo Siwa visit you for Christmas? And does she come pre-lit or do we have to provide our own lights? [Twitter]
- How exactly did Jaden Smith and Phoebe Dynevor meet? [New York Post]
DISCUSSION
Oh come on, JoJo Siwa is pre-lit. She probably was pre-lit from the womb.