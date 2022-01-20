In the midst of her whirlwind romance with Kanye West and one-woman crusade to bring back low-rise pants, Julia Fox is also stirring up casting rumors. The actress met with Madonna (and a bunch of other randos in a group that’s best described as the Island of Misfit Toys) last week to reportedly discussed being cast as longtime friend to the pop star, Debi Mazar, in an upcoming biopic about her life.



Likely because you cannot go on the internet these days without seeing Fox’s face, Mazar found out about the news and shared a wildly endearing Instagram post about her thoughts on the matter.

“I find it all quite amusing, but what I find most interesting is that someone will be playing ME!” wrote Mazar wrote alongside a series of old photographs of herself, Madonna, and friends. “It’s surreal! I have NO idea how the script reads or who Madonna has in mind. We have been friends for so dam [sic] long, I’m curious! It sure has been a journey.”

Mazar also assured fans that her “visionary” friend Madonna “has an epic story to tell” and that she “can’t wait” to see what happens with the film. She also offered for Fox to call her if she needs “dance moves or accent coaching.”

As a fellow stunningly gorgeous Italian American woman living in New York City, I’ve never wanted to be looped into a call so badly in my life.