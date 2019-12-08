Image : Bryan Steffy ( Getty Images )

Twenty-one-year-old rapper Juice Wrld is dead after suffering an apparent seizure while walking through Chicago Midway airport, according to TMZ. Jarad Anthony Higgins (Juice Wrld’s birth name) was walking through the airport after landing in Chicago early Sunday morning when witnesses say he suffered a seizure.

TMZ reported that Higgins was bleeding from the mouth and was conscious when taken to the hospital. Higgins was pronounced dead at the hospital, but no cause of death was immediately reported.

Higgins had previously made headlines for his song about the deaths of Lil Peep and XXXTentacion called “Legends.” The song included the line “What’s the 27 club? We ain’t making it past 21.” [TMZ]

Jennifer Lopez knows how much of an icon she is and to celebrate herself, she wore her green Versace dress — y es, that dress — during her monologue at Saturday Night Live! [YouTube]