Judge Temporarily Blocks the Release of Tell-All Memoir by Trump's Niece

A judge has temporarily blocked the release of an unflattering tell-all penned by Donald Trump’s niece, Mary.



Titled Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, the book has been billed as a damning memoir that’s already reached fourth place on Amazon’s best-seller list. But a judge granted a restraining order to Mary’s uncle, Robert, the president’s younger brother, on the basis that it violates a confidentiality clause that Mary signed in a settlement.

Mary’s attorneys have already said they intend to appeal the ruling, telling the BBC that,

“The trial court’s temporary restraining order is only temporary but it still is a prior restraint on core political speech that flatly violates the First Amendment.” “This book, which addresses matters of great public concern and importance about a sitting president in an election year, should not be supressed even for one day. ”

The book, which reportedly details “a nightmare of traumas, destructive relationships, and a tragic combination of neglect and abuse,” was originally set to be published on July 28, less than a month ahead of the Republican National Convention. Among other revelations, it contains details on how Mary provided the New York Times with documents that led to its Pulitzer-winning investigation into Donald Trump’s finances, which alleged that the president had received more than $400 million from his father’s real estate holdings.

The Trump administration also recently sought to block the publication of a memoir by former national security advisor John Bolton. It failed.