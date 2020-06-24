Jon Hamm Has Found Love

Image : Getty

Jon Hamm is dating actress Anna Osceola, who played Clementine in the series finale of Mad Men.

Advertisement

“But...who the hell is Clementine?” you’re wondering, and I understand, because I asked myself the same question. Apparently she was the receptionist at the retreat where Don Draper goes to transform himself from alcoholic ad douche to sexy hippie douche. ( Or he dies, I honestly don’t know.) I cannot for the life of me find any YouTube clips of a scene with her in it, and for that I apologize. (If you can, please drop them in the comments; it’s making me absolutely insane.)

In any case, the two were seen playing tennis together in May, but have also engaged in other romantic activities like walking and picking up food. Here they are, clearly in love :

Advertisement

Some say that the two have been seen hanging out together since 2017, and while the most substantive evidence of romance seems to be this reddit thread, Us says it can confirm definitively that they’re an item. And who am I to argue with Us? Congrats to the happy couple! Or whatever they are! [Us Weekly]

Because the laws of the universe dictate that for every love that blooms, one must also die, I bring you news that Zooey Deschanel and Jacob Pechenik have finalized their divorce. The two met on the set of Rock the Kasbah, and were wed June 2015. They separated on January 8, 2019, citing irreconcilable differences.

Advertisement

The two released a statement last September, saying,

“After much discussion and a long period of contemplation we have decided we are better off as friends, business partners and co-parents rather than life partners. We remain committed to our business, our values and most of all our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy at this time.”

Advertisement

Just once, I want one of these statements to express how the couple really feels; something along the lines of “marrying this asshole was a huge mistake and a bitter custody battle will ensue.” Just once! [People]