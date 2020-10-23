Vote 2020 graphic
A Supposedly Feminist Website
A Supposedly Feminist Website

Join Us On Instagram Live at 2 P.M. For a Chat With Genius Author Myriam Gurba

juliannevevo
Julianne Escobedo Shepherd
Filed to:alert alert alert
alert alert alertmyriam gurbainstagram live
Illustration for article titled Join Us On Instagram Live at 2 P.M. For a Chat With Genius Author Myriam Gurba
Graphic: GMG

Hello! I will be chatting with author and artist Myriam Gurba on Jezebel’s Instagram at 2 p.m., about why she is such a genius and also “Letter to a Bigot,” her brand new Scribd Original about former Santa Maria Mayor George Hobbs, whose aforementioned bigotry informed Gurba’s upbringing and community in predictably dire ways. (Sound familiar?)

Join us on IG @jezebel, and if you can’t make it, don’t worry—we’ll be posting the video here later. Watch this space!

Julianne Escobedo Shepherd

Editor in Chief, Jezebel

DISCUSSION

yodasneglectedbrother
Yoda’s Neglected Brother

I mean, I’m on the eastern seaboard, the New York clock, the god damn future compared to those west coasters out in California, but, like, 2pm meaning what exactly? Eastern, central, standard? 2pm in Wales?