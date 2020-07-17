Johnny Depp's Exes Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis Say He Was Never Violent Towards Them

Image : Dan Kitwood ( Getty Images )

At the end of week two of Johnny Depp’s libel trial against News Group Newspapers, publisher of U.K. tabloid The Sun in London’s High Court, statements from Depp’s previous partners, actor Winona Ryder and model Vanessa Paradis, have been released to the media. The women did not testify in court as previously planned because “Depp’s assertion that he did not hit previous partners was no longer being challenged,” The Guardian reports.

Depp sued News Group Newspapers for labeling him a “wife beater,” while The Sun maintains that the description is based on 14 allegations of abuse made by Depp’s ex-wife, Amber Heard.



“The idea that he is an incredibly violent person is the farthest thing from the Johnny I knew and loved. I cannot wrap my head around these accusations. He was never, never violent towards me. He was never, never abusive at all towards me. He has never been violent or abusive towards anybody I have seen,” Winona Ryder said in her statement. “I do not want to call anyone a liar but from my experience of Johnny, it is impossible to believe that such horrific allegations are true. I find it extremely upsetting knowing him as I do.” Ryder and Depp dated for four years 30 years ago, when she was 17 and he was 26.

Paradis, who was partnered with Depp for 14 years and who has two children with the actor, Lily-Rose Depp and John Christopher “Jack” Depp III, shared the following statement, per The BBC: “Through all these years I’ve known Johnny to be a kind, attentive, generous and non-violent person and father. On movie sets the actors, directors and entire crews adore him because he is humble and respectful to everyone, as well as being one of the best actors we’ve seen,” she said, clarifying that Heard’s allegations, were “ nothing like the true Johnny I have known, and from my personal experience of many years, I can say he was never violent or abusive to me.” She said, “I have seen that these outrageous statements have been really distressing, and also caused damage to his career because unfortunately people have gone on believing these false facts.”

On Friday, News Group Newspapers attorney Sasha Wass read a text aloud to the court, sent by Amber Heard’s friend Amanda de Cadenet to Heard shortly after an alleged assault. “Sleeping sounds like the best thing right now. Put some arnica on your face. Make sure you have photos of the injuries and text them to me. I have been where you are, ” de Cadenet wrote , according to The Guardian. However, Isaac Baruch, an artist who was staying with the couple as Depp’s houseguest, said Heard had no discernible injuries at the time. “I did not see a single mark or evidence of any marks, bruising, or swelling of any kind anywhere on her face. She also definitely didn’t seem to be wearing any makeup at this time of day that could cover any marks or swelling,” Baruch told the court. He also described Depp as an “ubermensch, he’s generous to everybody. He’s true and honest. He’s a good guy. He does the right thing.”

The trial continues next week. Jezebel will continue to follow this case.