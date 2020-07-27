Johnny Depp 'Created a Misogynistic Persona' of Amber Heard As 'a Nagging Woman,' Lawyer Argues

Image : John Phillips ( Getty Images )

Johnny Depp’s three-week libel trial against News Group Newspapers, publisher of U.K. tabloid The Sun, is expected to end Tuesday in London’s High Court. Depp has sued News Group Newspapers for labeling him a “wife beater” in the press, which The Sun says was founded upon “overwhelming evidence” and 14 credible allegations of abuse by Amber Heard.

On Monday, in her closing arguments, Sasha Wass QC, barrister for News Group Newspaper, claimed that “a deep misogyny... lay at the root of Mr. Depp’s anger, and the anger he felt against Miss Heard, which translated into violence when he felt threatened by her,” the Guardian reports. She said that the way Depp has described himself—“a southern gentleman who had respect for women”—was “untrue. ” Wass used text messages sent by Depp as evidence for her claim, which included descriptions of women like “sluts,” “fat ugly whores,” “worthless hooker,” and “withering cunt.” Per the Guardian, Wass also argued that Depp “created a misogynistic persona of [Heard] as the stereotype of a nagging woman” and that he had “ reverted to more old-fashioned accusations of gold digger, a shrew and an adulterer.”

According to NBC New York, Wass also told the court “There is no doubt that Mr. Depp regularly and systematically abused his wife. The characterization that he is a ‘ wife beater’ is entirely truthful.” She also argued that his witnesses were “tainted” because they all worked for Depp and therefore went “to court to lie for their boss.” She added that “Ms. Heard tolerated the violence and the abuse because she loved Mr. Depp and she believed she was capable of getting him better.”

On Tuesday, Depp’s lawyer David Sherborne will deliver his closing argument. However, Judge Andrew Nicol isn’t expected to announce his ruling for several weeks.