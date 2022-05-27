After six weeks of incendiary claims from both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard against each other, the ongoing defamation trial that’s prompted an absolute media circus is finally coming to an end.

On Friday, jurors are slated to begin deliberations after both sides deliver closing arguments. Judge Penney Azcarate told Reuters that if the jurors do not come to a verdict by Friday evening, they’ll be reconvening on Tuesday, as it’s Memorial Day weekend.

Jurors will have to decide whether or not Heard defamed Depp when she referred to herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse” in a 2018 Washington Post op-ed. They’ve now heard each side make their case, which has incorporated a whirlwind of deeply concerning allegations levied by both Depp and Heard. Those allegations have included Heard saying that Depp sexually assaulted her with a liquor bottle, alleging that Depp did a “cavity search” on her when he thought she was hiding his drugs, and that Depp broke her nose. Depp claimed a fight with Heard mangled his finger and that Heard once left feces on their bed.

The case has prompted many to argue that “mutual abuse” was happening here and has created a wildly divisive situation on social media, where most people appear to be staunchly pro-Depp.

Should the jurors side with Depp, he’s seeking $50 million in compensation, though the jury may recommend he get a different amount. Should they side with Heard, she owes Depp nothing, and she could receive damages of her own from he ex if she wins the counter defamation suit she’s filed against him for $100 million. Phew. What a nightmare.