John Stamos Doesn't Really Know if Lori Loughlin Even Committed a Crime

Photo : Getty

Wealthy people frequently suffer a condition in which a chasm opens up in the brain and all their common sense falls into it. As that bottomless pit grows, the rich seem to lose their morals, critical thinking skills, and even their understanding of basic social contracts. John Stamos, an apparent spokesperson for this affliction , was interviewed by GQ for their September issue, and when the subject of Lori Loughlin was broached, his answer was exactly what you might expect:

“I gotta be careful. I want to wait until the trial happens, if it does, or whatever the result is, and then talk about it. I’ll tell you one thing that has been strange is: Honestly I can’t figure it out. It doesn’t make sense. I talked to her the morning everything hit. I just can’t process it still…whatever happened, I’m pretty sure that the punishment is not equal to the crime, if there was a crime.”

Does John Stamos know what a crime is? I’m at a loss for how we might save rich people from themselves . Perhaps class war is our only solution! [GQ]



If Shawn Mendes fans and Halsey fans were to walk into a bar, they’d proceed to angrily tweet at each other to the dismay of everyone around them. This scenario played out online this week after rumors circulated that Halsey, like the rest of us, had texted through Shawn Mendes’s VMAs performance . Never one to shy away from addressing the masses directly, Halsey tweeted:

I wonder why she had to check on her mom. Was Shawn Mendes’s music disorienting her? Perhaps she was grief- stricken at the profoundly depressing photos of his and Camila Cabello’s many “dates.” We’ll likely never know! In the meantime, enjoy the below video. [ET]