John Mulaney Is Apparently Dating Olivia Munn, Who He Met At Church

Either the gossips are extremely bored or this news cycle is about to hit warp speed because rumor on the street is that John Mulaney is dating dog-walking-app entrepreneur Olivia Munn.
Um, what?
A source tells People that “this is very new, they’re taking it slowly.” According to the gossip, “they met at a church in Los Angeles.” There are only a handful of evangelical hotspots the famouses hit up, so my guess is Zoe Church, City Church, or most predictably, Hillsong. Or! “Church” is cover for something that is not church. But that isn’t our business!
People also notes that Olivia Munn publicly tweeted at John Mulaney during his 60-day rehab stay.
He was very much still married at the time, at least publicly. In a statement following the divorce announcement Monday, ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler told Page Six: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”
I think this is the point in the story where I check out.
OK, fine, whatever, I have been persuaded to watch the knife movie.
Deadline reports that queen Kathryn Hahn has been cast in the “all-star” sequel to the popular 2019 flick Knives Out. The outlet reports she will join Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton in the yet-untitled sequel. The outlet also reports that Netflix reportedly spent upwards of $400 million on the flick and the upcoming third installment in the franchise.
I’ll be honest, I hated the first movie, which was terribly written. But how can I say no to Janelle Monae and Kathryn Hahn? Fine!!!! I’ll be seeing it.
This photo is so scary.
Here’s Michelle Visage.
DISCUSSION
Honestly the most depressing part of this to me is that he goes to church. Did he always go to church? I have no idea but I’m super sensitive to people finding religion when getting sober. It happened to me & I felt pretty hosed a year or so down the road when I came back to my senses. It’s easy to grasp at shit when you’re at rock bottom, just trying to hang on every minute of the day but there’s a special place in hell for people that exploit that time/moment in a recovering addict’s life.
However, the only reason it happened to me was because I was not a rich person so I had to go to a free “rehab" (it was not actually a licensed medical rehab) which are often faith based.