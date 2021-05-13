John Mulaney Is Apparently Dating Olivia Munn, Who He Met At Church

Image : Global Citizen ( Getty Images )

Either the gossips are extremely bored or this news cycle is about to hit warp speed because rumor on the street is that John Mulaney is dating dog- walking- app entrepreneur Olivia Munn.



Um, what?

A source tells People that “this is very new, they’re taking it slowly.” According to the gossip, “they met at a church in Los Angeles.” There are only a handful of evangelical hotspots the famouses hit up, so my guess is Zoe Church, City Church, or most predictably, Hillsong. Or! “Church” i s cover for something that is not church. But that isn’t our business!



People also notes that Olivia Munn publicly tweeted at John Mulaney during his 60-day rehab stay.



He was very much still married at the time, at least publicly. In a statement following the divorce announcement Monday, ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler told Page Six: “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.”



I think this is the point in the story where I check out.



OK, fine, whatever, I have been persuaded to watch the knife movie.

Deadline reports that queen Kathryn Hahn has been cast in the “all-star ” sequel to the popular 2019 flick Knives Out. The outlet reports she will join Daniel Craig, Janelle Monae, and Edward Norton in the yet-untitled sequel. The outlet also reports that Netflix reportedly spent upwards of $400 million on the flick and the upcoming third installment in the franchise.

I’ll be honest, I hated the first movie, which was terribly written. But how can I say no to Janelle Monae and Kathryn Hahn? Fine!!!! I’ll be seeing it.



This photo is so scary.

Here’s Michelle Visage.

