John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have apparently already welcomed their first child to the world and it all happened very quietly.



TMZ reported on Friday that the first time parents said hello to their little boy (a John Mulaney Jr. perhaps?!) in Los Angeles in November — specifically, the day before Thanksgiving. (Notably, Munn’s last Instagram post was November 23. Suspicious!!!)

Now, I’m no mathematician, but the timeline here is suspect as all hell. If you’ve been glued to this saga like we have, then you remember that Mulaney unveiled the result of his and Munn’s fornicating on an appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers in September. During that appearance, he recounted that he’s spent 2021 doing a stint in rehab, breaking up with his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, experiencing a relapse and going back to rehab, beginning a relationship with Munn, and then her pregnancy.

We were suspect then and we’re even more suspect now: Consider that Mulaney and Tendler’s divorce was only announced to the public in May and, assuming everyone here knows that a traditional pregnancy takes nine months, that would mean Munn was likely impregnated somewhere around February or even March. Again, I’m not the best at math, but none of this seems to back up Munn’s statements to the LA Times last month.

In an interview with the publication in mid-November, when she was clearly about to pop, she pushed back on critics of her and Mulaney by saying she wouldn’t “feed into a narrative that’s just not true” and that people “ignore really specific public signs and actions that completely contradict the false narrative.”

It’s also still unclear if Mulaney and Munn are even in a relationship anymore or will simply co-parent their new offspring. Reports from October indicated things weren’t going well for the chaotic couple. We’ve reached out to both Mulaney and Munn’s rep and will update this post if they deign to respond. Either way, we hope their baby is happy and healthy.