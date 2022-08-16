Former teen idol, B-list musician, and 33-year-old man Joe Jonas is finally coming clean: He’s integrated cosmetic injectables into his grooming routine. That’s right, the boy who generously bestowed “Year 3000" upon the world has become a man determined to maintain the mug of someone who’ll live to the year 3000. How? Why, by partnering with Xeomin, an injectable similar to Botox that ranges from $375 to $2,000, of course!

“We’re all getting older and part of that is being comfortable [in our skin],” Jonas told People in an exclusive interview that bears a striking resemblance to criminally unsubtle sponsored content. Mercifully, it does not market the injectable as “bro-tox,” or something equally moronic.

Alongside a photo of Jonas peering at his reflection, awash in golden hour glow, the feature details his growing insecurity with his barely detectable frown lines, and how, since embarking on his “anti-aging journey,” he’s become considerably more confident. While it could be difficult for one to imagine a millennial celebrity worth an estimated $40 million accumulating wrinkles akin to that of say, a mere plebeian living paycheck to paycheck, think again. You know what they say: If getting continuously lambasted for dumping a woman far more famous in a 27-second phone call a decade ago won’t age you, continuously chasing relevancy—and clinging to your much cooler wife’s— certainly will.

Of Xeomin, which contains a “naked” form of the same botulinum toxin found in Botox, Jonas noted it was a conversation with the brand and his healthcare provider that ultimately convinced him this was the product to soothe his pesky lines and a scar between his eyebrows.

“I liked that it relieved the area a little bit and I was like, ‘Okay, this is great,’ without it being too much for my liking,” he said, adding, “I appreciated that it wasn’t over the top. It’s very light.”

Would Jonas have been quite as public about his anti-aging regimen if he wasn’t receiving a paycheck from Xeomin? Likely not. Even still, the feature raises a salient point about the stigma surrounding men’s aesthetic upkeep and why so few have chosen to be as candid about it as he is.

While the number of female and femme celebrities who’ve happily sung the praises of injectables seemingly grows by the week, men in Hollywood have appeared to add nips and tucks to the list of things they’ll either ignore or deny—falling somewhere between a co-star’s predatory behavior and the need for onset intimacy coordinators. With the exception of Simon Cowell and Gordon Ramsay, who’ve been fairly transparent about their fair share of Botox and fillers, many of Tinseltown’s most time-honored faces—Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Ryan Seacrest, John Travolta, and Daniel Craig—have inspired speculation, though they haven’t copped to a single syringe. Regardless, Jonas told People that he’s hopeful this silence will soon be broken.

“There were all these talks at one point, like, ‘Oh, men can’t do this or it’s weird for guys to do that,’ and I think there’s a stigma that’s fading, and I like that,” Jonas said. “Guys are more openly wearing makeup, and it’s great to see. It’s like, do whatever you want, you know? It’s a beautiful generation that we’re living in.”



There you have it, gentlemen. If you can afford to integrate it into your self-care routines, join Jonas and give Xeomin a go. And if all of this strikes a nerve with you, well, I’m sure he’d raise both brows if he could.