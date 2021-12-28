Marriage is hard! Especially those first two months, they are absolutely the worst. Or at least I imagine that was the case for Meghan King and Cuffe Owens, who are splitting up after a whirlwind romance and intimate wedding in October. King announced the split in an Instagram story on Monday writing, “This situation is profoundly devastating” and that she wishes to move forward privately as she “begin[s] to let go of shattered dreams.” Owens has yet to quantify his level of devastation.



It’s unclear what led to the split between Owens and King, but mayhaps Owens just didn’t feel like having his personal business used for ad copy on his wife’s Instagram, which is exactly what happened a month ago when King posted a photo of herself during their “two-month anniversary staycation” asking followers for good marriage tips.

Or maybe King just could not handle the pressures of marrying into the extended Biden universe and having to comport herself in a way that would not bring shame to the presidency. There’s a myriad of reasons why marriages simply cannot work after two whole entire months of trying your darndest. Better luck next time, loves!