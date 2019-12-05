Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme's Gift Guide for the Stars

The winter holidays are upon us, which means it’s time to go broke buying consumerist trash that nobody really needs to prove that you love your friends and family. Chances are you’ll procrastinate getting gifts for your loved ones until the day before Hanukkah, Christmas, or your respective gift-giving day, but what about presents for the people we truly can’t live without: Celebrities?



Drag Race alumni Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme are here to help. Whether it’s gifting Lindsay Lohan sunscreen with a very high SPF or allowing RuPaul 50 extra feet on his restraining order against them, the pair knows just what to get your favorite and least favorite stars this holiday season.