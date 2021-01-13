Jim Jordan Self-Cancels, Once Again

Photo : Stefani Reynolds ( Getty Images )

Today, as the House debates new articles of impeachment for President Trump with barely a week left in the term, noted business casual enthusiast and Ohio representative Jim Jordan has donned a rare suit jacket to issue a somber missive: Democrats are trying to cancel the president.



As the politician, who has actually been credibly accused of covering up the sexual abuse of minors, said, as he stood behind the podium in a building recently ransacked by the president’s supporters:

We should be focused on bringing the nation together, instead Democrats are going to impeach the president for a second time one week before he leaves offices. Why? Why? Politics, and the fact that they want to cancel the preisdent.

You can see the clip, as captured by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, below: