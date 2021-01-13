Jim Jordan Self-Cancels, Once Again

Today, as the House debates new articles of impeachment for President Trump with barely a week left in the term, noted business casual enthusiast and Ohio representative Jim Jordan has donned a rare suit jacket to issue a somber missive: Democrats are trying to cancel the president.
As the politician, who has actually been credibly accused of covering up the sexual abuse of minors, said, as he stood behind the podium in a building recently ransacked by the president’s supporters:
We should be focused on bringing the nation together, instead Democrats are going to impeach the president for a second time one week before he leaves offices.
Why? Why?
Politics, and the fact that they want to cancel the preisdent.
You can see the clip, as captured by Vox’s Aaron Rupar, below:
DISCUSSION
Now Republican members are leaking to the press (and also trying to launder through their Democratic colleagues) that they really, really want to support impeachment, but are scared to do it because they are receiving death threats to themselves and their families.
To which I say: Who fucking cares? Any journalist who reports this sympathetically on behalf of these members is being conned. Like, it’s not a good thing that anyone is receiving death threats for doing their job. But I’m 100% certain that every Democratic member is receiving death threats as well over this impeachment vote. And yet all 222 Democrats, plus a handful of Republicans, are going to vote to impeach. I’m not sure why I’m supposed to think “I’d rather give into terroristic threats than uphold my oath of office” is supposed to garner sympathy. I also am quite certain that if they were receiving death threats unless they voted to, like, repeal the Hyde Amendment, they would damn sure not give into those. They can absolutely miss me with “I’m too scared to do the right thing.”