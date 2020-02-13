Jim Carrey, Supporting Actor from Sonic the Hedgehog, Makes Creepy Remark to Unsuspecting Journalist

Image : Getty

Women who pursue journalism as a mostly unviable career venture must first have their heads cracked open and brains replaced by a few dozen robotically controlled mice, because it’ s really the only way we can possibly justify the torrential downpour of abuse, sexism, creepiness, and body-breaking exhaustion that accompanies the job. While the complexities of a journalist’s job may not be obvious in the way that, say, inventing a machine that will keep your coffee warm when you forget it in a microwave may be , we do frequently sit through junket interviews for things like Sonic the fucking Hedgehog, navigating how best to deal with getting leered at by Jim Carrey. I’d argue our job is harder!



In a clip that might have completely flown under the radar were it not for enterprising sleuths on social media, Jim Carrey made what’s been described as a “suggestive remark” to entertainment journalist Charlotte Long while she was interviewing him about Sonic the Hedgehog. When she asked him if there is anything left on his career bucket list, Carrey responded : “Just you. That’s it, it’s all done now.” Long laughed , and replied : “Wow, I don’t know what to say to that!” Carrey, not dropping it, ends the bit by telling her, “Just own it.”

Now, the comment could believably be interpreted two ways. Carrey was either being obviously sexual for laughs, or he was coming on to Long during the interview . I’d imagine that just about everyone on the planet has seen a Jim Carrey movie, and it’ s unquestionable that his comedic style borders on the leeringly suggestive most of the time—s o regardless of whether he was joking or serious , the comment itself was wrapped in the suggestion of it, which frankly, is just as creepy.

I assure you that whatever Charlotte Long is being paid, it’s not enough to sit through junket interviews where vastly more powerful actors with questionable career choices and not-so-great painting skills talk down to her. Since the interview, Long has locked her Twitter account, so I won’t speculate on how she might have received his comment when the cameras were not on her, or the amount of trolling she’s likely endured from Carrey stans on social media. It’s bad enough she had to sit through a four- minute interview with Jim Carrey, and endure his terrible “joke .”

Jezebel has reached out to representatives for Carrey and will update this post if we hear back. [Page Six]

