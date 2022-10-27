The Window

This happened to me the summer I turned 11, and is one of the scariest, weirdest things I’ve ever experienced. I’d think it was a nightmare except at the end, there was another witness.



That summer, my parents sold our very regular, one-story house and bought a much larger, incredibly unique house in the next town over. The architect who built it used all kinds of old, reclaimed materials, and almost all of the windows were antique stained glass that came from England. The outside had wide, rough cedar planks instead of regular siding, and my brother and I learned early not to run our hands over them, or we’d get splinters. It was the coolest house I’ve ever lived in.

My room was also huge. It had its own bathroom and a walk-in closet. There were two large stained-glass windows facing out towards the street, but at an angle—these windows were deeply recessed under the roof line. It was Florida, and this kept the scorching hot sun from shining directly in any of the rooms. When we moved in, my mom put my bed against the inner wall, facing the windows.

Again, coolest, most beautiful, most original house I’ve ever lived in. Our parents didn’t tell us about the house until the deed was done. Then they took us over there to see it, and we were SO EXCITED. It just seemed so huge and exotic and grand.

We moved in, and my brother and I spent the summer exploring the neighborhood (which was a lot older than the one we moved from, with a bunch of cool older houses in it) and trying to meet some kids. Which we did. And when we did, we found out why our parents got a great price. The guy who built the house, who was a well-known local architect who’d built quite a few unusual, unique homes in the area, was also a convicted pedophile. He built the house we bought not long after he got out of prison for his wicked deeds. All the kids in the neighborhood knew about it from their parents, and when they found out which house we lived in, oh boy. “YOU LIVE IN THE HAUNTED HOUSE.” “The guy who built your house is a pervert and went to jail for it,” etc. etc. We got big eyes at the pervert revelation but snorted at the haunted house one—since no one lived in the house before us what, exactly, was haunting it? I mean, it LOOKED like it could be haunted, but it was also technically brand new, reclaimed materials or not.

I also happened to read The Amityville Horror that summer, long before it was debunked as fake. I’ve always loved scary stories, ghost stories, stuff that scares people, and never felt especially scared or freaked out myself. But for some reason, that stupid fake-ass book scared the shit out of me, resulting in my developing some serious sleep issues that summer. It didn’t help that we were in a huge, strange house that I wasn’t used to yet, and also because the house had so much wood inside and outside of it that every room had a smoke alarm with a red light that was really noticeable at night. The one in my room was on the wall right next to the closet, and after reading that dumb book, I’d wake up in the middle of the night and see the red light and immediately think of Jodie, the pig-demon thing with red glowing eyes the daughter in the book saw, and I’d lay there thinking about the book and freaking out about the light. It usually took me hours to relax enough to get back to sleep.

This happened almost every night. Then, one night, I woke up needing to go to the bathroom, did it, get back in bed, and then lay there looking at that light and wishing for the millionth time I’d never read that damn book. It was after 2 a.m., the whole house is silent, and I was really not jazzed that the rest of my family was on the other side of the house, which isn’t that far in the daytime but seems like miles in the dead of night. Then I saw something in the window out of the corner of my eye, and holy god, there was what looked like a human head peering in the window at me. Two stories up, a head looking in.

OK, this next part is difficult to write because it was so fucking weird, and I really don’t like remembering it. The windows of my room were very large, a two-part design where the larger, lower half was a rectangle topped by a smaller sideways rectangle, intersected by a thick wooden frame. My mom put in shutters on the lower half and sheer curtains on the top half. Some parts of the window were clear like regular glass, some thick wavy glass, and some colored glass. When you looked through them, you’d get a distorted view of the outside, some clear and some not. So the head (or whatever it was) wasn’t easy to see, except as a shape. It kept rising up above the shutters like it was trying to see into the room, then would sink back down. I have no idea how long it was doing that before I noticed it.

My first thought was that someone was standing on a ladder, trying to see inside. But if that was the case, then either the ladder was propped against the window glass below, or the person was very tall. But then the head shape did something so horrible, so strange, I almost screamed out loud. It had been peeping up from below the shutters like a regular person would, but then it disappeared, and when it reappeared it was LOOKING IN FROM THE SIDE, like whatever it was changed position and was suspended sideways in the recess. Which was impossible.

All thoughts of “weird dude on ladder” flew right out of my head, and bad, bad thoughts about demons and monsters flew in. I lay there in absolute terror, watching as the figure would appear and disappear, sometimes from the left, sometimes from the right, then most horribly upside down as if whatever it was was on the roof, hanging over and looking in. Except again, these windows were in deep recesses, and the head was right next to the glass, meaning, it was clinging (or god help me, floating) right outside. At some point I realized I could hear it as well; it made these faint scratching sounds as it moved around, sounding just like when squirrels scrambled around on the cedar planks. I couldn’t see any facial features, and it didn’t look like it had hair, but it definitely had an oval-shaped head.

I don’t know how long I lay there, scared to death and watching this *thing* look in my room, but then, having no idea what was happening, my brother walked in to use my bathroom. One of the less convenient features of this house was that his bathroom was actually located off the laundry room on the first floor, and HE didn’t like walking through a huge dark house in the middle of the night, so he used mine instead, which was fine with me and especially welcome at that moment, because it broke the strange spell. I screamed at the top of my lungs, the thing disappeared with a loud scratching noise like it had claws that slipped off the cedar planks, and my brother said, “What was THAT?” I started crying. “What WAS that?” my brother kept asking, and he was almost as shaken up as I was. He told me later that the minute he walked into the room he knew something fucked up was going on, as the hair on his arms stood straight up.

I spent the rest of the night sleeping in his room on his spare twin bed. The next day, we went outside and looked all around, but there was no sign of anything—no marks in the ground if there was a ladder; no marks on the side of the house; no evidence at all that something had been crawling around my window, trying to see in.

We never told our parents—they weren’t the kind of people who believed in the supernatural and would have dismissed it as a nightmare. And it was the kind of soul-scarring experience that would be made so much worse for being dismissed out of hand as imagination, when I knew it really happened. Nothing like it ever happened again. We lived in that house for years and everything was fine.

But I wasn’t taking any chances either. The next day I rearranged my entire bedroom so that my bed was now between the windows, and I moved my dresser and mirror to a position where the mirror didn’t face the windows either, so I wouldn’t wake up and see something looking in reflected in the mirror. I also put a piece of tape over the red light in the smoke alarm, much to my step-father’s annoyance. I told him it kept me up at night, which wasn’t a lie.

Here is a link to an old listing for the house. Picture #17 is my old bedroom, and the window to the far left is the window in question. Picture #25 shows how deeply recessed these windows are. —Pantrog