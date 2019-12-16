Jezebel Cancel Tournament Final Four: The Age of Celebrity Cults Is Nigh

There’s been a lot of canceling in the past week, but only one topic can be the most canceled by the end of this tournament. We now have a Final Four.

On Friday, Logan Paul (12) went up against Reboots (14) and killed them, 81.4 percent to 18.6 percent. In a closer race, you decided to cancel The FOX News Blondes (10) over Bret Stephens (16), 59.9 percent to 40.1 percent. Influencers (4) were meanwhile canceled over All YouTubers (7), 82.8 percent to 17.2 percent. And in the tightest poll, you deaded Celebrity Religious Cults (3) instead of Men (9), 52.7 percent to 47.3 percent, by a difference of only a few hundred votes. This means men will not ultimately be canceled. Nevertheless, they persisted.

Today, it’s the winner of the Celebrity and Arts division versus Politics: Will Logan Paul (12) take down The FOX News Blondes (10)? And in Lifestyles versus Concepts, Influencers (4) take on Celebrity Religious Cults (3). You have 24 hours to cast your vote below.

There are TWO questions in the form below. Once you vote, the next question will pop up. To go back and change a vote, click the arrows. Click “Submit” at the end to make sure your votes count! Remember, you’re voting for the thing you’d like to be canceled.

Here’s the updated bracket.

Illustration : Jim Cooke (G/O Media