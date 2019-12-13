Jezebel Cancel Tournament, Elite Eight: Will YouTubers Survive?

Welcome back to Jezebel’s Cancel Tournament 2019. W e now have a final eight!

In the Celebrity and Arts Section, Kanye West (8) and Logan Paul (12) went head to head. By a slim margin, you’ve opted to cancel Paul, 52.2 percent to 47.8 percent. In a less tantalizing race, Reboots (14) progresses on in the bracket, beating out Cable TV (2) 67.2 percent to 32.8 percent. In the Politics Division , Bret Stephens (16) will enter the F inal F our over Ivanka Trump’s Nazi Dog (12), 66.8 percent to 33.2 percent. The FOX News Blondes (10) are still in the running, over Meghan McCain (6), 56.1 percent to 43. 9 percent.

In Lifestyle: Influencers (4) creamed Vapes (1) in terms of how badly you want them canceled, scoring 74 percent of the vote. (K eep your allegedly explosive vapes.) By just over roughly 100 votes, All YouTubers (7) will continue on to ultimate cancelation , beating Keto Dieting (6) by 51.3 percent to 48.7 percent. And in Concepts, you want to cancel Men (9) over E M P O W E R M E N T (12), 56 percent to 44 percent, as well as Celebrity Religious Cults (3) over Cryptocurrency (15), 57.9 percent to 42.1 percent.



Today, you’re voting to determine the final four: Logan Paul (12) or Reboots (14)? Bret Stephens (16) or The FOX News Blondes (10)? Influencers (4) or All YouTubers (7)? Men (9) or Celebrity Religious Cults (3)?

You have 24 hours to cast your vote below.

There are 4 questions in the form below. Once you vote, the next question will pop up. To go back and change a vote, click the arrows. Click “Submit” at the end to make sure your votes count! Remember you’re voting for the thing you’d like to be canceled.

We’re so close to the end. As a reminder, here’s the updated bracket: