Image: Getty Images

A lawsuit filed in New York federal court this week alleges that two JetBlue pilots drugged and raped three flight attendants during a layover in San Juan, Puerto Rico in May 2018. The suit also alleges that JetBlue has done nothing to take action against the accused pilots.

In a statement to the Washington Post, JetBlue claimed that while they can’t comment on pending litigation, the company “takes allegations of violent or inappropriate behavior very seriously and investigates such claims thoroughly.”

But judging by the suit, it doesn’t appear that JetBlue has taken this seriously at all. From the Post:

The women, identified as Jane Doe No. 1 and Jane Doe No. 2, allege their trip took a nightmarish turn when they were drugged by two JetBlue pilots they met on the beach. Jane Doe 1 said she and another co-worker, who is not involved in the lawsuit, were also allegedly raped by one of the pilots and accused him of “intentionally” giving her a sexually transmitted disease. The suit, which names JetBlue and the pilots, Eric Johnson and Dan Watson, claims the airline failed to take any “corrective action” against the men even after the women reported the incident last year. The 24-page document was filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York on Monday.



Neither Johnson or Watson were suspended or put on leave, which forced one of the women in the suit to continue to encounter one of the accused at work. Her lawyer, Abraham Z. Melamed, told the Post that “in every instance, she’s had to abruptly leave wherever she is.”

The women in the suit are reportedly seeking damages for “discrimination, assault and battery and aggravated sexual abuse, among other claims.”

Read more at the Washington Post here.