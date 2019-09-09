Image: Getty

Bobby Brown was removed from a JetBlue flight from L.A. to Boston today following a mysterious altercation that seemed to have involved alcohol. Was Brown drunk? Unclear, but what is certain is that everyone else on board was forced to deplane and the whole flight was delayed an hour while the mess was straightened out.



Sources with direct knowledge and witnesses tell TMZ ...they believe JetBlue jumped the gun by throwing Bobby off the plane. Passengers sitting around Bobby say he was not disruptive and did not interfere with the flight crew. Although he admitted to drinking before boarding, he was not being difficult and did not make a fuss when he was told he couldn’t have a drink. We don’t know if Bobby was “drunk,” but even if he was, he was passive.

A statement from JetBlue confirms this, with the airline writing that Brown a “removed from the aircraft prior to departure after crewmembers observed indications of intoxication. The decision to remove a customer from a flight is not taken lightly. In this instance, the customer was offered a seat on a later flight. The customer declined and was issued a refund.”

So he was taken off the plane but issued a refund? Sounds like someone screwed up. And what does everyone who missed their connecting flight get, hmm? [TMZ]

Rihanna is in NYC for the Savage x Fenty runway show, and with her she brought the smallest purse I have ever seen. It looks like a teeny tiny taxi, but isn’t even large enough to contain the cash to pay for a ride to Brooklyn from JFK, or even the phone one might use to order a Lyft. I don’t know what it holds. A single credit card? A fold-up wine glass?



If it were me, I would use it to carry my plane Xanax.