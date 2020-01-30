Jessica Simpson Kissed Justin Timberlake A Decade Ago

Photo : Theo Wargo / NBC / Stringer

A long long time ago, a newly-divorced Jessica Simpson shared a kiss with single-at-the-time Justin Timberlake. Sure, it’s ten or fifteen years after the time when this news would’ve been truly hot goss, but we’re still here for the story.



“I knew Justin Timberlake very well. After [my] divorce and he was out of a relationship, he was, like, over at my house, and we shared a nostalgic kiss. I thought, ‘Oh, this is interesting.’”﻿



But instead of continuing to kiss Jessica Simpson, as you would imagine one might do, Simpson says that Timberlake pulled out his phone to text, of all people, Ryan Gosling.

“But apparently him and Ryan Gosling had a bet on who would kiss me first when they were 12 years old, so he texted Ryan and said he won the bet. And I was like, ‘Oh, OK, um, so we don’t kiss again? That’s done.’ ”

Imagine, you share a sweet kiss with a person you’ve known and had a crush on (or at least wanted to kiss) since you were a wee ‘lil preteen. What would you do in that moment? Option A) You keep kissing them, and try not to internally freak out too much. Option B) You take out your phone? And text your friend? To win a bet that you made over a decade ago?

All of this serves to confirm my long time theory that despite his boy band past, Justin Timberlake clearly has no game. [Us Magazine]

Apparently, post chopping off 8 inches, lots of men are telling Lucy Hale to grow out her hair. Like, so many men. Like enough for her to mention it in an interview with Cosmo.



“I couldn’t tell you the amount of times when guys were like, ‘You should grow your hair out again. I like long hair,’” she said. “I’m like, ‘I’m not cutting my f—king hair for you.’ I cut my hair for me. And I feel great with it this way.”

I, for one, love the short hair on her. We support a big chop.

Hale is proudly single, but she did swipe right on John Mayer on a secret celebrity dating app. Because apparently some people inexplicably still consider Mayer attractive, despite the fact that it is no longer the early 2000s, and also that he once referred to his dick as a white supremacist.

But Hale is apparently unfazed by all of that, and by Mayer’s history with somewhere between 6 and 500 sexual partners, saying:

“I’m so drawn to musical talent, I don’t care.”

Using the phrase ‘musical talent’ to describe John Mayer is the definition of a stretch. [Page Six]

