Jessica Krug Finally Quit Her Job a Mere Week After Begging to Be Canceled

Jessica Krug, a white lady who long pretended to be Black for professional gain, has finally quit her job as a professor at George Washington University. It’s honestly surprising it took this long, considering how desperately she wanted to be canceled.



The university announced the news of Krug’s departure on Twitter, writing that “Dr. Krug has resigned her position, effective immediately. Her classes for this semester will be taught by other faculty members, and students in those courses will receive additional information this week.” The university also encouraged students to get support from campus resources, adding that, “We hope that with this update our community can begin to heal and move forward.”

Krug’s colleagues wrote in a statement on Friday that they were “shocked and appalled” by her deception, which included, among other things, that she was a Bronx-born Afro-Latina when she is, in fact, a white Jewish woman from the suburbs of Kansas City.

“With what she has termed her ‘audaciously deceptive’ appropriation of an Afri-Caribbean identity, she has betrayed the trust of countless current and former students, fellow scholars of Africana Studies… as well as community activists in New York City and beyond,” the unnamed faculty wrote in a statement. Though the university said that Krug would not teach any classes this semester, firing her would have been extremely difficult since she was tenured.

Krug was an associate history professor specializing in “politics, ideas, and cultural practices in Africa and the African Diaspora,” and also wrote a book called Fugitive Modernities that made her a finalist for both the Harriet Tubman Prize and the Frederick Douglass Book Prize . Her next phase in self-cancellation should certainly be rescinding these honors to make space for someone who isn’t a fraud.