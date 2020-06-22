Jersey Woman Claims She 'Did the J.Lo' at Private Party Hosted by Ja Rule

Image : Getty

As coronavirus cases spike across the country, a good rule of thumb I’ve heard is: Don’t throw private parties and book famous artists like Ja Rule to host . It’s specific, sure, but it provides a rubric for how to keep yourself safe as the pandemic gets worse—again!

Advertisement

TMZ reports that Ja Rule MCed a private house party over the weekend on the Jersey Shore. On Instagram, he re-posted a video from one of the attendees, who proudly claimed she “did the J.Lo” in front of Ja. “Queen Jaclyn,” at least, is hopeful for the future; t he rest of her caption read, “Summer 2020 starting off litttttttt.”

Advertisement

I’m not entirely surprised that denizens of the Jersey Shore are having a hard time following basic health guidelines. Still, it’s a bit odd to see 20-or-so bandage dresses, tube tops, and white pants in one room, huddled together, grinding and getting sweaty and dipping it low to Ja Rule performing live . Talk about living on the edge!

Still, the man has to make his money somehow, as musicians around the world see their traditional forms of income dry up . Tours are canceled , venues boarded up, and the expected summer boon of the festival circuit is not going to happen at this point . Besides, just how many Zoom concerts and Lady Gaga and Various Doomed Late Night Hosts Present: We Are the World Redux can one person participate in before the formats stale? I’d say Ja Rule’s entrepreneurialism isn’t an exception to the status quo— its the harbinger of what’s coming!

As for that Papa Cristo’s Greek Deli commercial going around, featuring a hyped-up Ja Rule stumbling his way through a gyro spot’ s menu—it’s fake! Well, not fake, because it definitely exists, and you can watch it here. But instead of some one-off gig, Ja Rule was actually participating in the new TBS game show Celebrity Show-Off. On Instagram, he said the commercial raised money for No Kid Hungry. [TMZ]

Advertisement

What the fuck is going on in here on this day? Well, Once Upon a Time actress Lana Parrilla apparently pointed a shotgun at a woman who repeatedly stopped by her home and claimed Parrilla murdered her 13 children.

Advertisement

Parilla, who lives in LA, revealed in court documents obtained by TMZ that Antoinette Hinckley, a “former friend of a male friend,” stopped by her home barefoot a few weeks ago, and asked Parilla: “How do you sleep at night?” A few days later, Hinckley was back, claiming Parilla owed her $400,000, adding that she has “video of you murdering my 13 children last night.”

TMZ reports that court documents allege that Parilla then grabbed a bat and an unloaded shotgun from her home to threaten Hinckley, at which point the woman told Parilla she was going to “jump over this fence and beat the shit out of you.” It was then that the LAPD got involved, tracking Hinckley down and informing her she would be arrested if she got near Parilla again. A restraining order has now been issued, maintaining that Hinckley must stay 100 yards away from Parilla, her home, or her workplace. [TMZ]

Advertisement