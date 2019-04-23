Image: via Getty

Jersey Shore’s Vinny Guadagnino is well acquainted with the smush room. In an interview on WFAN’s Boomer & Gio show this month, he copped to boning anywhere from 500 to 1000 women in his 31 short years on Earth, an admission he said made him feel “disgusting” but at least it was disgusting fun!

According to Hollywood Life, Vinny told hosts Boomer Esiason and Gregg Giannotti that he’d been flooding the bone zone since Jersey Shore premiered in 2009, so much so that he couldn’t quite remember his sex number. “I really have no idea,” he said. “I feel disgusting right now. It’s been 10 years. I’ve had a good time.”

The Double Shot of Love star tried to explain exactly how he racked up that number. “You’ve got to understand, so I’ve done these club appearances when I was on the show,” he said, referring to the original Jersey Shore series. “So, like three nights a week you’re in a different city, traveling around the country, things happen.”

Don’t feel disgusting, Vinny! It is only natural to love and be loved generously, particularly when you were on the aughts’ drunkest, horniest reality television show. In any case, it seems Vinny’s dick has gotten a tad tired:

“But I’ve slowed down a lot,” he said on Boomer & Gio. “Like now I’m going back to my room. I wanna watch Netflix. I wanna just chill. I don’t wanna be in bed with somebody if I don’t want to wake up to them the next day and talk to them.”

If only the men of Brooklyn could start feeling similarly.

Donald Trump is a very busy man right now (Netflix has a lot of new streaming content this month), but that hasn’t stopped Real Housewives of New Jersey fans from launching a Change.org petition to get him to pardon Joe Giudice, who is set to be deported to Italy after serving time for mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud. That petition had nearly 2,000 signatures as of Tuesday night, which is about 21,000 signatures fewer than the ongoing petition to shut down Rotten Tomatoes.

Meanwhile, it looks like Teresa Giudice might have an easier time getting to Trumo herself—last week, she was spotted dining in New York City with Lynne Patton, the who heads the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in New York and New Jersey. Allegedly they are just friends:

As both Giudice and members of the Trump administration are well known for their honesty, I am sure there is nothing suspect going on here at all.

