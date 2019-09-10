Jenny Slate is engaged, which is great news for her and her well-wishers, but bad news for those of us still holding out hope that she and Captain America can work it out. I guess that flame is dead and buried, because now she is marrying art curator Ben Shattuck.

“He took me to France and made a picnic and made me feel happy and free and then he asked me to marry him and i screamed YES. I love you @benshattuck_art, you are the kindest and brightest and I am so grateful and here we go and keep going,” Slate wrote on Instagram.

Slate’s relationship with Captain “Chris Evans” America was officially over as of March 2018, to my great dismay. Slate and Shattuck, meanwhile, were first seen together at Sundance earlier this year. He seems to understand that Slate’s soul is a nice teal color, which is one of the better compliments you can give someone, I think.

Previously, Slate was married to Dean Fleischer-Camp. They separated in 2016 after four years.