When I first saw the headline “Jennifer Lopez left stranded at Hamptons beach after dune buggies towed,” my initial reaction was that she was stranded stranded, like Tom Hanks in Castaway stranded, huddling under her towel as day dissolved into night, talking to a bottle of Glossier sunscreen for company as she awaited rescue or death, whichever came first. As Page Six wrote,



The “Dinero” singer was all set for a beach day in the Hamptons this week when she was left stranded after her transportation was towed away, TMZ reports .

Very dramatic. But w hat really happened was that Lopez failed to get proper parking permits for her buggies, and the buggies were, subsequently, towed. Shortly thereafter, a friend came to pick Lopez and the rest of her crew up in Alex Rodriguez’s Bronco. That’s it. “Mildly inconvenienced”? Yes. Stranded? No.

Neither report specifies how long they were waiting, but I doubt they even had to crack their beach snacks. Certainly n o one was forced to burn a pyre of flip-flops for warmth. No one resorted to cannibalism, that I know of. I feel misled. [Page Six/TMZ]

Megan Fox says that she and Machine Gun Kelly are twin flames, which is different from a soul mate in that you’re actually two halves of the same soul, in their case serendipitously reunited on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass. What are the odds!



The two gave their first joint interview as a couple (slash conjoined soul) on the Give Them Lala…With Randall podcast, explaining that it was clear to both of them what was happening immediately:

“Our trailers were next to each other so I just waited outside on my trailer steps everyday I worked just to catch one glimpse of eye contact,” Machine Gun Kelly said. “She has the most gorgeous eyes I’ve ever seen.” Megan continued, “The second that I was in a room with him and said hello to him and looked into his eyes, I knew right away that he was what I call a twin flame. We’re actually two halves of the same soul I think. I said that to him almost immediately. I felt it right away.”

Not to be a downer, but my Quora daily digest is often about twin flames (you click ONE targeted ad and you’re trapped for life), but twin flame dynamics often include what’s called a “runner” and a “chaser.” It’s what it sounds like it is: The runner finds the whole thing too intense, and tries to escape. I can’t wait to find out who’s who! [E!]