Jennifer Lopez Says She Has Never Gotten Botox, Seemingly Forgetting She Is Still Very Rich

Photo : Phillip Faraone / Stringer ( Getty Images )

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez revealed the first products in her highly-anticipated JLo Beauty skincare line, which include a gel-cream cleanser, an eye cream, and oral skincare supplements. Unsurprisingly, JLo Beauty’s aim is to give customers that famous “J.Lo glow.”

Page Six reports that during a call discussing the launch, J.Lo revealed that despite its popularity among celebrities, she’s never gotten Botox.

“I haven’t ever had Botox to this day. I’m not that person. I don’t have anything against people doing that; it’s just not my thing. I’m more about a natural approach to skincare … but I want [my products] to work. I want the hyaluronic acid in there. I want the things that are going to help, because I don’t want to have to go to the needles at some point. I’m not saying one day I won’t, but I haven’t yet.”

One of the most irritating and eye-roll-inducing comments a celebrity can make is anything that implies they take a more “natural” approach to beauty. (Yes, Alicia Keys, I’m talking to you.) And that’s not to say that a natural approach to beauty is bad, just that what a wealthy and famous person means by “natural” tends to be very different than what a regular person means by “natural.”



Do I believe that J.Lo has never gotten botox? Sure. Do I believe, like she claims, that the primary secret to her perfectly glowing and clear skin is olive oil? No, no I do not.

When they’re trying to sell their fans products (or just exude an air of moral superiority), celebrities love to act as though their skincare or makeup secrets are accessible—anyone could have J.Lo’s glow if only they knew the right products for their own skin, or drank more water, or... said positive affirmations every morning? Well, that might be true if the average person was nearly as wealthy as Jennifer Lopez. Celebrities like J.Lo can afford all sorts of high-end and wildly expensive skincare products and beauty treatments that are simply out of reach to most people. I dream of being able to afford a facial once every other month—some celebrities get them on a weekly basis.

Now, I’m not saying you should write off JLo Beauty entirely—since Lopez’s perfectly hydrated skin is literally one of her claims to fame, it’s likely she spent a lot of time working to develop a quality skincare line. All I’m saying is don’t expect a month or two of double cleansing with olive oil to make your skincare woes disappear.

“One of the big things I would encourage everybody to do from the time they’re 15 years old, even younger, is wear sunscreen every day,” she urged. “That’s a big skincare secret that people kind of do but don’t do. They use moisturizers, but they don’t put on sunscreen every day. That is something I have done from that time I was 22 years old.”

Okay, now this is good and tangible skincare advice that’s within most people’s budget, and that has been backed by dermatologists and estheticians. Wear skincare every day people, even in the winter! [Page Six]

The saga of the less-than-holy former Hillsong p astor Carl Lentz continues after Daily Mail obtained an audio clip allegedly from a meeting of church executives and donors held around November 19th. In it, Hillsong church founder Brian Houston can be heard claiming that instead of just the single affair that had come to light, the church had evidence that Lentz had actually had multiple affairs. “It was more than one affair, they were significant,” Houston said. “And at least some bad moral behavior had gone back historically, but not necessarily those affairs.”

In addition, Houston accused Lentz of “general narcissistic behavior, manipulating, mistreating people, I think sometimes other hurtful things, the breaches of trust… constantly lying.” He added that Lentz was “a difficult man to have any kind of direct conversation with, because it was always defensive, it would always be put back on the other person, as though they’re the ones with the problem.” Sounds like a morally upstanding pastor with no deep secrets to me!

In news no one asked for, Joe Budden revealed that his track “Pump It Up” was apparently originally about masturbation. [ Bossip

revealed that his track “Pump It Up” was apparently originally about masturbation. [ Taylor Swift’s fans are investigating a theory the singer is engaged to boyfriend Joe Alwyn after hearing a snippet of Swift’s re-recording of her track “Love Story.” [ Us Weekly