Jennifer Lopez delivered a standout dramatic performance while picking up up a lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. She cried. Her chin trembled. She apologized for being so emotional but then reasoned that, “You guys know me,” and thus should expect such a display at this point.
One one hand it’s like: Wow, what a grateful person. How nice and charming as usual. On the other hand it’s like: You’re holding a brass popcorn (size small). If someone handed her a Golden Globe, would she get so overwhelmed that she’d pass out?
An on another, inexplicably present, third hand, it’s like: Really, girl, it’s this deep?
K.
Here’s a partial list of the people (and concepts) Lopez ticked off her “different kind of” thank you list for receiving this year’s Generation Award:
- “All the people who gave me this life”
- “The people who gave me joy”
- “The ones who broke my heart”
- “The ones who were true”
- “The ones who lied to me”
- “True love”
- “The way that I lied to myself” (“Because that’s how I knew I had to grow”)
- “Disappointment and failure” (“For teaching me to be strong”)
- “My children for teaching me to love”
- “All the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this”
- “The fans who saw the movies”
At the end of her speech, she shouted out “Ben [Affleck] and everybody at home,” instructing them to wait for dinner as she’d be home by 7. She’d probably have to hustle to get out of that auditorium in a timely manner, but I’d expect nothing else from a workhorse who provided a performance of a lifetime while accepting a lifetime achievement honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Other winners of prestigious golden popcorn trophies Sunday night included Tom Holland (Best Performance in a Movie) and Zendaya (Best Performance in a Show). Their respective projects, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria, also won (for Best Movie and Best Show).
- Whitney Heard posted a message in solidarity with her sister Amber Heard: “The truth is forever on your side.” [Instagram]
- People are still seeing Top Gun: Maverick in droves, but not enough people are mad at how not gay it is. It’s Pride Month for crying out loud! [Variety]
- Cardi B sprayed whipped cream into paradegoers’ mouths at Los Angeles Pride this weekend. The blurbs sometimes just write themselves. [Los Angeles Times]
- Prince Louis is back on his bullshit. [CNN]
- You know Kate Bush is having a moment when People dot goddamn com is posting stories about statements on her website. (Stream “Running Up That Hill!” Let’s get it to No. 1, people!!!) [People]