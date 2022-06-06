Jennifer Lopez delivered a standout dramatic performance while picking up up a lifetime achievement award at Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles. She cried. Her chin trembled. She apologized for being so emotional but then reasoned that, “You guys know me,” and thus should expect such a display at this point.

One one hand it’s like: Wow, what a grateful person. How nice and charming as usual. On the other hand it’s like: You’re holding a brass popcorn (size small) . If someone handed her a Golden Globe, would she get so overwhelmed that she’d pass out?

An on another, inexplicably present, third hand, it’s like: Really, girl, it’s this deep?

K.

Here’s a partial list of the people (and concepts) Lopez ticked off her “different kind of” thank you list for receiving this year’s Generation Award:

“All the people who gave me this life”

“The people who gave me joy”

“The ones who broke my heart”

“The ones who were true”

“The ones who lied to me”

“True love”

“The way that I lied to myself” (“Because that’s how I knew I had to grow”)

“Disappointment and failure” (“For teaching me to be strong”)

“My children for teaching me to love”

“All the people who told me to my face or when I wasn’t in the room that I couldn’t do this”

“The fans who saw the movies”

At the end of her speech, she shouted out “Ben [Affleck] and everybody at home,” instructing them to wait for dinner as she’d be home by 7. She’d probably have to hustle to get out of that auditorium in a timely manner, but I’d expect nothing else from a workhorse who provided a performance of a lifetime while accepting a lifetime achievement honor at the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Other winners of prestigious golden popcorn trophies Sunday night included Tom Holland (Best Performance in a Movie) and Zendaya (Best Performance in a Show). Their respective projects, Spider-Man: No Way Home and Euphoria, also won (for Best Movie and Best Show).