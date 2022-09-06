Jennifer Lawrence is seemingly ready to step back into the limelight. She has a new baby (which she revealed is a boy named Cy!), an impressive lineup of upcoming films, and, above all else, a renewed rage at the politics that allowed the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant. Thinking about the things that were happening to my body,” she told Vogue in a new interview, on the topic of abortion. “And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Lawrence revealed that she’s had two miscarriages: one in her early 20s and another one a few years ago, while married to her husband, Cooke Maroney. She told Vogue she intended to get an abortion during her first pregnancy but ended up miscarrying alone in Montreal. During her second pregnancy, she suffered another miscarriage, which led to a D&C abortion, wherein tissue is surgically removed from the uterus.

Lawrence, who was born into a conservative family in Kentucky, said the 2016 election caused quite the family feud, especially with her father, which has yet to be fully mended. “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different,” she said of her family’s politics. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t.” She also said she has recurring nightmares about Tucker Carlson—which she talks about with her therapist.

“I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t fuck with people who aren’t political anymore,” she said. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.” She’s also incensed over the country’s continued support of guns:



“I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day,” she said. “Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind. I mean if Sandy Hook didn’t change anything? We as a nation just went, Okay! We are allowing our children to lay down their lives for our right to a second amendment that was written over 200 years ago.”

The Oscar-winning actor has a long rap sheet of who’s to blame for the current state of the nation. In no particular order: Our two-party political system, which she calls “a failure,” the “white men debat[ing] over uteruses” who “can’t find a clitoris,” and politicians who are “fucking old. They’re a hundred.” To all of it, the Silver Linings Playbook star has one message: “Get the government out of my snatch. Okay? Pull quote! On the record!”

And while Lawrence warned Vogue writer Abby Aguirre that she wouldn’t divulge much about her baby and her husband, she remained an open book during the magazine’s “Jennifer Lawrence Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions,” which was shot at a Williamsburg mini golf course. She admitted she once took an Ambien instead of her thyroid medicine while filming The Hunger Games; the craziest thing she ever read about herself was that she fucked Harvey Weinstein; and the one thing she’ll regret doing too much of? Interviews.

We Hunger-Games-salute you, J.Law, whistle and all.

