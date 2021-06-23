Jennifer Aniston Says She Didn't Have Sex With David Schwimmer, But If She Did, She'd Definitely Tell Us

Image : Mark Davis ( Getty Images )

Jennifer Aniston continues her weeks-long crusade of Streisand-effecting an imaginary hookup with Friends co-star David Schwimmer that definitely didn’t happen. She keeps talking about it because it didn’t happen! That’s why she said it hasn’t happened so many times.

On Howard Stern’s show Wednesday, Page Six reports that Aniston re-tread this tired ground for the 100th time since questioned about it at HBO Max’s Friends reunion.

“David was great, But no, we never, on my life [got together]. And Courteney and Lisa would know if it did because they would’ve heard about it. They can vouch for me,” she added, as Cox piped up and added that it was “true.” “Howard’s not going to believe me,” Aniston then replied. “No, I would proudly say I banged Schwimmer if that happened. But no.”

As Page Six notes, Schwimmer told reunion host James Corden in May: “At some point, we were crushing hard on each other. But it was like two ships passing.” Indeed! That’s why Jen keeps talking about it of course. She’s memorializing a thing that definitely never happened. If it did, she would say so, as she told Stern, and then she would absolutely stop talking about it.

Ok, but for real—can I stop talking about this now? Gonna do that.

