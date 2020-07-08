Jennifer Aniston Has Been Exploring Her Mind Palace

Image : Mark Davis ( Getty Images )

Here’ s a list of words that do not describe how I feel right now: focused, nice, creative. How could I? It legitimately feels impossible to wake up and not feel like your limbs are being slowly ripped off while a blender goes to work on the fetid remains of what used to be your brain. Zzzzzzzzzzzzzz. That’s the sound the blender makes while my head gets scrambled. Of course, my experiences are not universal. Here’ s a list of words to describe how Jennifer Aniston supposedly feels right now: focused, nice, creative. She’s doing fine!!



Tipsters tell Us Weekly that Aniston has been “writing a ton and focusing on writing film scripts,” adding that “this time has been nice for her and she’s been very creative.” Hopefully, this means we’re getting a sequel to Rumor Has It or Mother’s Day 2: Even More Mother’s Day. Anyway, the sources don’t extrapolate on any useful details, like if those projects have been optioned, or if she will continue funneling her creative talents through the Apple TV+ and it’s clearly failed offerings. Which reminds me: Did you hear that The Morning Show’s show runner Kerry Ehrin claimed season two will include storylines on Black Lives Matter and covid-19? I wish they wouldn’t!

They also claim it isn’t her first time “[dabbling] in personal writing.” It makes sense! I mean, someone has to (allegedly) come up with the copy for what all these sources are supposed to say about her. There’s no one else could do it better than Aniston herself! [Us Weekly]

Billie Eilish loved Justin Bieber so much as a 12-year-old , her parents claim they almost put her in therapy because of it. Okay !

Her mom revealed, on Me & Dad Radio, where Eilish hangs out with her dad, that Eilish was distraught over the very nature of Bieber’s existence in her life. “I just want to say, we did consider taking you to therapy because you were in so much pain over Justin Bieber.” Eilish even reveals that when watching Bieber’s video for “As Long As You Love Me,” she would “just sob.” Her mom extrapolated: “I remember this one really well and the video and Billie talking about it, and being excited it was coming out, and just crying and crying.” Normal stuff! [ET]

Vanessa Hudgens just wants to talk...