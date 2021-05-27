Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Actually Had Crushes On Each Other But Did They Ever Take a Break

Image : Warner Bros. Television ( Getty Images )

The Friends reunion is out in the world and boy did those people have a good time making money talking about the years they spent making money. The reunion, which has a run time of about 3.5 Friends episodes, covered every possible bit of nostalgia fans could possibly want while also delving into the lives of the actual actors, who are inextricably linked to their characters for eternity.

One of the most interesting tidbits that came from the show was that David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston, who played iconic pop culture couple Ross and Rachel, actually had “crushes” on each other during the first season of filming. Aniston, who has dated some of the most attractive men in Hollywood, actually owned up to having feelings for Schwimmer—but the two made it clear they never hooked up.

Schwimmer described them as ships passing in the night because although they were spooning during downtime on set, they were both in and out of relationships and never dared to cross the boundaries of friendship. Although spooning and falling asleep in each other’s arms while dating other people probably would have warranted at least a four-episode arc in ye old days of Friends. [US Weekly]

Britney Spears’s music can elevate any mood, but can it elevate classical theater? Patrons of the Shakespeare Theatre Company will be the first to find out as a new production, Once Upon a One More Time, is in the works and which will heavily feature Spears’s music. The Washington Post describes the show as a “fractured fairytale musical” that will debut off-Broadway in November before hopefully making the jump to the main stage shortly thereafter. The show, which marries classic story characters with classic Spears tunes, already has the support of Broadway’s biggest surname: the Nederlanders.

What do Ryan Cabrera, Jaret Reddick, and William Ryan Key have in common? Yes, they sang some of your favorite songs of the early aughts but it’s not that. Give up? All three of them were present and singing on Wednesday night for a fundraiser hosted by Cabrera’s girlfriend, WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss. What were they raising funds for, you ask?

Better medical care for pigs. I shit you not.

Earlier this week Bliss’s pet pig, Larry Steve, died after becoming ill. Bliss said in a string of posts that she was unable to find a vet willing or able to treat Larry, which sped up his demise. On Wednesday, Bliss and Cabrera gathered all of their famous friends virtually, including Sarah Michelle Gellar, to celebrate what would have been Larry Steve’s fourth birthday and remember his life. On Instagram alone, the group raised over $16K which will be donated to Oinking Acres Farm.

