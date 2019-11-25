Jenna Dewan Swears She 'Really, Really Loves' Camila Cabello

I cannot read lips, despite insisting that other people around me read my lips when we are at parties or family events where being messy out loud might get me (deservedly) jumped. It’s too bad that Jenna Dewan is paid to show up to places that televise her every movement, considering we have that trait in common. They say that broadcast cameras add 10 pounds of shade!



I’m told by just about every gossip outlet in existence that during the American Music Awards Sunday night, Jenna Dewan turned to a bespectacled Brad Goreski and accused Camila Cabello of being “so extra.” Nobody actually heard her say this except Twitter users, who swear she shaded the “Señorita” singer! Curiously, video of the moment has been scrubbed from social media, probably after users received DMCA takedown notices from either ABC or Cabello’s label. (Can someone please tell the executives behind this decision that it would have been the only reason anyone watched their dumb awards show anyway?)

After the show, Jenna Dewan promised her five million Instagram followers that the rumors were false: “I’m getting a lot of text messages from people wondering if I was shading Camila. No! I love her, I love her so much. I’m such a big fan of hers. I don’t understand what that’s about but no, I love her, love her, love her.” Brad Goreski, meanwhile, was nowhere to be found.

I, too, would like to inform onlooking American Music Awards executives, ABC cameras, and board members at Epic Records: I love Camila Cabello so much. So, so, so much. So much! I am such a big fan, like the biggest, like the absolute biggest fan. No, I love her! I really love her. I love her so much! Like, the most. I love her the most. Seriously! So much. So, so, so, so much. (Are the cameras still rolling? I’m running out of breath.) [People]

Husband news! Hoda Kotb, America’s favorite morning drinker, is engaged to boyfriend Joel Schiffman. Good for her! The unspoken—and likely unwilling—inspiration behind Apple TV+’s The Morning Show revealed the news Monday, flashing her big ol’ ring to Today viewers while chronicling the proposal:

“Literally we went on our usual vacation. We ended up having a little dinner on the beach and were done with the dinner. I was eating the churros, licking the bowl … he said some beautiful things and got down on one knee and said, ‘Will you be my wife?’”

Kotb also revealed that she and her new fianceé didn’t tell their children the news before broadcasting it into the homes of Americans everywhere. I’m sure they’ll be fine, and more importantly—congrats to the happy couple! [Page Six]

If you were Katherine Schwarzenegger, perhaps you too would be thankful for husband Chris Pratt.

