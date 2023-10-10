Jenna Bush Hager Is Horny for Men Who Can Read

Our favorite war criminal nepo baby turned morning show host, Jenna Bush Hager, has once again overshared on the Today show. Normally, she’s just letting anyone who will listen know that she does not wear underwear, but her recent confession is that men who can decipher written text in book form make her horny.

On Monday’s show, co-host Hoda Kotb and Bush Hager were discussing a recent Bustle article about the sexual appeal of literate men—which prompted her to profess: “I’m dehydrated when a man takes out a book.”

“OK, you see a man with a book sitting on a park bench in Central Park reading, what is the first thing you’re thinking?” Hoda asked. “If they have little eyeglasses too, just sitting reading, and if they’re reading something I respect? I mean that could be a means for an affair,” Bush Hager (jokingly) said . Mostly, I’m d ying to know what passes as a book Jenna respects. Would she risk it all if she saw a man flipping through her recent book club pick, “Summer Sisters” by Judy Blume?

What made the segment so funny though is that Bush Hager backed down from her statement immediately. “I would never,” she said, her eyes nervously shifting to the audience. “Henry and I are very happy and he reads. ” Hoda then calls her on it and is like, why are you being so fucking weird babe? “Because I shouldn’t have said that!” Bush Hager said. “ I went too far.”

It’s all played to be a goofy segment but I know in my heart that our Jenna girl is reading some serious smut on libidinous librarians. Also, reading between the lines (excuse me) I’m wondering, does her husband (Henry Hager) actually read? Is Jenna satisfied with his level of literary intellectualism?! There are a lot of photos on her Instagram of her with books and a lot of photos of her with her husband... but never the two together.



Hoda and Jenna continue the convo, dissecting how hot it is when a man reads outside of the home. “Nature plus glasses plus a book that I approve of,” Jenna says before sort of trailing off into a horny haze. If you’re a man in the greater New York City area and are considering cracking open a chapter book in this crisp fall weather, be warned. A horny Hager Bush might descend upon you.