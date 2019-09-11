Image: AP

An air traffic controller reported seeing Jeffrey Epstein get off his private plane in 2018 with girls who looked to be 11 and 12 years old, a new cache of documents released by the U.S. Marshals Service has revealed.



Though it was the Manhattan U.S. Attorney that ultimately charged Epstein with sex trafficking in July, the Marshals Service had been in the process of conducting a parallel investigation of its own, ultimately requesting information on Epstein’s travels from France, Monaco, Austria and Morocco, according to documents released as part of a Freedom of Information Act request by MuckRock.

In addition to the 11 and 12 year old girls who deplaned with Epstein at an airport on the U.S. Virgin Islands, the air traffic controller also told investigators that she saw Epstein on a separate occasion with a girl who looked to be between 16 and 18. The Marshals Service conducted the interview on July 10—four days after Epstein was arrested on sex-trafficking charges—as part of a probe into whether he’d violated his status as a sex offender by failing to disclose overseas travel. According to Yahoo News,

Under a 2016 federal law known as “International Megan’s Law,” registered sex offenders are required to report planned international travel to the authorities at least 21 days before they are to leave the U.S. Epstein informed authorities in the Virgin Islands of a March trip to Paris just four days before departing, according to the Marshals Service records. Epstein didn’t list any other destinations on his disclosure form, but a public flight tracking website located his plane in Vienna, Austria, on March 22 and Monaco on March 27.

Advertisement

Following Epstein’s death, the Marshals Service filed a report noting that Epstein had died.

“As such, the search warrant for Epstein’s phone was cancelled, the MLAT requests for all countries were cancelled, and all investigative activities were cancelled. The case is now closed.” it read.