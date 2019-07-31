Image: AP

Jeffrey Epstein is a convicted pedophile, accused sex trafficker, and one of the worst overall examples of the human race to blight this planet, despite considerable competition. And yet, he reportedly harbored grand dreams to...improve...society...by impregnating dozens of women at his New Mexico ranch.



Epstein apparently wasn’t shy about sharing this objectively upsetting aspiration, and the New York Times tracked down no less than four people familiar with his thinking. According to the paper,

Mr. Epstein’s vision reflected his longstanding fascination with what has become known as transhumanism: the science of improving the human population through technologies like genetic engineering and artificial intelligence. Critics have likened transhumanism to a modern-day version of eugenics, the discredited field of improving the human race through controlled breeding.

It turns out business leaders and politicians weren’t the only influential people Epstein managed to manipulate with his money: He also successfully insinuated himself into an elite scientific community, rife with Nobel laureates and best-selling authors, dangling financing for their projects in exchange for access into their orbits:

Mr. Epstein attracted a glittering array of prominent scientists. They included the Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann, who discovered the quark; the theoretical physicist and best-selling author Stephen Hawking; the paleontologist and evolutionary biologist Stephen Jay Gould; Oliver Sacks, the neurologist and best-selling author; George M. Church, a molecular engineer who has worked to identify genes that could be altered to create superior humans; and the M.I.T. theoretical physicist Frank Wilczek, a Nobel laureate.

While obviously disturbing, Epstein didn’t exactly require scientists to help him with his “baby ranch.” So what was the point? Jaron Lanier, who founded virtual reality and had contact with Epstein until his 2008 conviction of soliciting prostitution from a minor, said he once spoke to a NASA scientist who told him that “Mr. Epstein’s goal was to have 20 women at a time impregnated at his 33,000-square-foot Zorro Ranch in a tiny town outside Santa Fe:’

According to Mr. Lanier, the NASA scientist said Mr. Epstein had based his idea for a baby ranch on accounts of the Repository for Germinal Choice, which was to be stocked with the sperm of Nobel laureates who wanted to strengthen the human gene pool. (Only one Nobel Prize winner has acknowledged contributing sperm to it. The repository discontinued operations in 1999.) Mr. Lanier, the virtual-reality creator and author, said he had the impression that Mr. Epstein was using the dinner parties — where some guests were attractive women with impressive academic credentials — to screen candidates to bear Mr. Epstein’s children.

Mercifully, there’s no evidence that Epstein ever realized his plans. There is, however, plenty of evidence that I won’t be able to eat again until I erase this entire story from my mind. Ruin your own night by reading the whole thing at the Times here.