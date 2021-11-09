Stingy billionaire Jeff Bezos has miraculously found a way to be even more cringe than that time he made a space rocket that was shaped like a dick .

Advertisement

A video clip of the Amazon founder from this weekend’s LACMA Art+Film Gala has been making the rounds on social media. In the clip, Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are seen chatting it up with Leonardo DiCaprio, as Sanchez looks up longingly at DiCaprio much in a way she might look at a giant ice cream cone she wants to devour.

Respectfully, I understand. DiCaprio is objectively more attractive than Bezos . It’s just very funny to think that one of the richest men in the world might struggle to keep his lady’s attention around the guy from Titanic.

Barstool Sports , of course, tweeted the clip with the caption, “Leo is Mr. Steal Yo Girl, ” to which Bezos responded with an alarmingly bare-skinned thirst trap photo of himself leaning on a sign that reads, “Danger! Steep Cliff Fatal Drop. ” He added the caption: “Leo, come over here. I want to show you something… @LeoDiCaprio.” Good for him, I guess, for trying to make a joke at his own expense, but the whole thing was j ust incredibly awkward for everyone.

It’s also important to note that in his attempt to potentially rebrand as Beefcake Bezos, he’s wearing sunglasses, pouting at the camera, and looking positively oily.

G/O Media may get a commission Black Friday Deals 2021: What To Expect and What’s on Sale Now Show the supply chain who's boss

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at Amazon, Target, Best Buy, and more. Shop Early Black Friday Deals

A truly unrivaled level of cringe that must be addressed: Bezos is being more of a pick-me bitch with this tweet than his own girlfriend is for being mildly flirtatious with one of Hollywood’s elite.

Advertisement

The ideal course of action here is for Sanchez to continue to flirt with increasingly attractive, tall men in Bezos’ orbit and for Bezos to delete his Twitter account . Perhaps he could delete Amazon too, while he’s at it.