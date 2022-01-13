Love is dead: Extremely hot couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet announced that they’re splitting up after four years of marriage.



In the Instagram post heard ‘round the world, Momoa posted a statement on his Instagram on Wednesday indicating that “a revolution is unfolding ~ and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring.”

“And so ~ We share our family news: That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ but so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty,” it reads, going on to say that the “the love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other ~ to be who we are learning to become… our devotion unwavering to this sacred life and our Children.”

The couple, who officially tied the knot in 2017, has been together for more than a decade. They share two children together, Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa, 13, and Lola Iolani Momoa, 14.

Momoa and Bonet are both unreasonably hot, which alone should give them comfort in these hard times, but I would like to volunteer to date one or both of them should either of them get lonely in the coming days.

Meanwhile, c haotic love is thriving: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox got engaged on Wednesday under a banyan tree where they apparently... drank each other’s blood? I’m simultaneously confused and slightly turned on.

