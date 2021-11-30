It’s extremely possible that Anthony Ramos got himself his very own Maria Reynolds.



News broke on Tuesday that the actor and actress Jasmine Cephas Jones ended their engagement and parted ways after six years together. The pair began dating in 2015 when they were in rehearsals for Hamilton off-Broadway. They’d go on to both star in the Broadway production of the award-winning musical, portraying John Laurens/Philip Hamilton and Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds respectively.

The couple got engaged in 2018, prompting a lengthy and emotional Instagram post from Jones in which she expressed her excitement for “loving each other for a lifetime through the bad and the good” and said she loved Ramos “beyond words.”

Fast forward to now: Love is dead, and t here are many rumors swirling that Ramos cheated on Jones. While we can’t say that’s the case for sure , we can look at the evidence we have. Let’s embark.

Evidence#1: A TikTok account belonging to an actress and dancer who goes by @dearjane1 shared an incriminating video about allegedly spotting Ramos at a strip club canoodling with a “white average looking brunette.” The clip explains how Jane spotted the man she supposed was Ramos, googled him to confirm what he looked like, and even shows a brief clip of the man from security footage. The footage is blurry, but it sure does look like Ramos alongside some mystery woman in the club.

Evidence #2: Jones deleted a heartfelt birthday post on her Instagram that was dedicated to Ramos on November 1. Now, it’s entirely reasonable to delete posts about a significant other in the wake of a breakup, but she only deleted that one — her most recent. Other earlier gushy posts about Ramos — including her engagement announcement — are still up.

Evidence #3: P er her Instagram Stories, Jones was at a popular piano bar in New York City on Monday night singing a, uh, pointed song. Jones re-shared a video she was tagged in where she’s seen singing Barbra Streisand’s iconic hit, My Man ( from the play Funny Girl), a top the piano at Marie’s Crisis.

In the event you’re not a Broadway nerd like me, the lyrics of this song go: “What’s the difference if I say ‘I’ll go away’ / When I know I’ll come back on my knees someday / For whatever my man is, I am his.” The song’s premise is to emphasize Streisand’s character Fanny Brice’s devotion and dependence to her husband Nick Arnstein. A fascinating choice of song, eh?



Breakups deeply suck no matter how you cut it, cheating or otherwise, so all we’ll say at this point is: We hope they’re okay .