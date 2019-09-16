Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper are starring in a new Netflix show reminiscent of Golden Girls, Lynch (possibly accidentally) told a room full of reporters backstage at the Creative Arts Emmys.



“I pitched a show to Netflix and they bought it, so that’s nice, I don’t know if I can talk about it, but I’ll tell you it’s with Cyndi Lauper, so there,” she said. So there!

Asked for more details, Lynch pondered whether she should, concluded that she shouldn’t, and then offered them up anyway:

“We’re our age, which you know, I’m almost 60 and [Lauper is] 65, and we’re looking for our next act without having husbands or children. And there will be two other folks in it who haven’t been cast yet. So it’s kind of a ‘Golden Girls’ for today.”

Variety reports that writer and comedian Carol Leifer is also involved, per a post found on Leifer’s Facebook page.

“It’s official, heading out next with a new half-hour comedy, starring Jane Lynch and Cyndi Lauper,” she wrote in a post in July. “A writer’s dream to work with these two legends. Can’t wait to see where we land…”

Please list all of your hopes and dreams for this series in the comments, which as you know is the only way they will come true.