Jane Fonda is done with plastic surgery. The 82 year old activist and actress has rarely hesitated to talk about her experiences going under the knife in the past (except for that one time when she potentially almost fought Megyn Kelly for asking her about it) but in a recent interview with Elle Canada, Fonda announced she was finished.



“I can’t pretend that I’m not vain, but there isn’t going to be any more plastic surgery — I’m not going to cut myself up anymore,” she told Elle Canada for their March issue, before taking a “pained pause” and adding, “I have to work every day to be self-accepting; it doesn’t come easy to me.”

Every interview with Jane Fonda reminds me that this woman is a delight, and not only because of how many Boomers can’t stand her. In the days of Instagram filters and Facetune, I have to love anyone who will own the fact that they’re vain. We carry little cameras in our pockets that we can use to stare at our faces for hours at a time, who wouldn’t be?

These days, Fonda says she likes to use social media to poke fun of her insecurities, which might make her the only person who’s actually having a good time on Twitter dot com.

“I try to make it very clear that it has been a long and continuing struggle for me,” she said. “I post pictures of me looking haggard — and once with my tooth out!”

But my favorite photo of Fonda will always be the one from the morning after a fancy red carpet event, where she slept in her elegant dress because she couldn’t get it unzipped herself.

As someone who has spent upwards of five minutes trying to pull off my own boots after a night out, this is what I call relatable content. [Page Six]

The Kobe Bryant tribute tattoos are starting to roll in, which has me mildly concerned. Not because there’s anything wrong with getting a tattoo to honor or memorialize a person who was significant to you, but because when a lot of people quickly decide to get tattoos, it’s almost inevitable that some of them will turn out... real damn ugly. (Someone had to say it!)

But you really don’t have to take my word for it. I present, (mostly) without comment, some of the celebrity Kobe tribute tattoos that have surfaced so far:

The Game decided that actually, this would actually be the perfect occasion for another face tattoo.

Odell Beckham Jr. recently got a tattoo of Kobe’s face—perhaps the most risky of all the types of tattoos. (But I am shocked to report that it actually doesn’t look that bad? However, I reserve the right to rescind that comment once we get a close-up look at it.)

Rapper 2 Chainz got a 2 and a 4 on the inside of his knees in tribute of Bryant’s number 24.

Shareef O’Neal, son of basketball player and Bryant’s former teammate Shaquille O’Neal, got tattoos in tribute to both Bryant and his daughter Gianna.



And here’s the final product:



I... I feel like this is a time to turn to kindergarten wisdom, and since I don’t have anything nice to say, I just won’t say anything at all. [US Magazine]