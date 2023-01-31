Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Sex. Celebrity. Politics. With Teeth
Entertainment

Jane Fonda Is Concerned About Sydney Sweeney's Barbarella Remake: 'I Worry About What It’s Going to Be'

The legendary actor said she's trying not to think about the upcoming remake of one of her signature roles.

By
Caitlin Cruz
Comments (2)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Jane Fonda *21.12.1937- actress, USAin the movie "Barbarella".Director: Roger Vadim- 1967 (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images) | LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 18: Sydney Sweeney attends Euphoria FYC at Paramount Theatre on December 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
Photo: ullstein bild/ullstein bild, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO (Getty Images)

Jane Fonda—the iconic feminist who used her sexpot status to further her anti-imperialist political goals—isn’t so sure about the new crop of blonde sexy actresses being able to step into her shoes. Specifically, Fonda is worried about whether two-time Emmy nominee Sydney Sweeney (of Euphoria and White Lotus) and the attached filmmakers can pull off a remake of her 1968 sci-fi film Barbarella.

Watch
  • Off
  • en
'Stranger Things' Gave Us a D! an E! an A! D! Cheerleader
June 9, 2022
Yeardley Smith Knows Lisa Simpson Is Your Hero
May 9, 2019

In fact, Fonda tries “not to” think about the upcoming remake, according to a profile of the 85-year-old star published in The Hollywood Reporter last week. “Because I worry about what it’s going to be. I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn’t listen to,” Fonda told the magazine. “But it could have been a truly feminist movie.”

Fonda has some “complicated feelings” about the movie. “The president of the U.S. chose Barbarella to fly her spaceship, which she did all by herself, to the planet. So, that’s kind of feminist, right? I’m the one that’s gonna rescue this planet from evilness,” she told Glamour last year. “But then once I get there, it’s all about making love and having strange sexual adventures, so there’s that, which was a bit objectifying of me and women.”

Advertisement

I understand why Fonda is hesitant. Remakes are often bad! Plus, Barbarella is an iconic campy dream that probably doesn’t need to be put on HD camera. Barbarella is an intergalactic representative of the U.S. government searching for Durand Durand, a scientist whose could laser could destroy the planet. There’s space travel and sex and an angel! So Fonda’s concern that men updating the film in the 2020s might also fall short of a making “a truly feminist movie” is not unfounded—she herself “rejected” the movie for a long time, she said, but “when I regained my sense of humor, I watched the film and thought, ‘Oh!’ and I grew fond of it and embraced it.’”

To be fair, I have now rewatched Sweeney scream “I have never ever been happier!!!!” in a high school bathroom in the second season of Euphoria at least two dozen times, so she might be able to pul lit off.

G/O Media may get a commission
Safe Haven Health
Addiction counseling
Safe Haven Health

Accessible for all
Safe Haven prioritizes your needs with flexible and individuated substance abuse treatment, specifically opioid & alcohol addiction.

Advertisement

Still, it’s shady that Fonda—the very much alive original Barbarella—isn’t involved in this project at all. This seems like a pretty solvable problem.

Entertainment