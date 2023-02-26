Jamie Lee Curtis Wins SAG Award: 'I'm 64 Years Old and This Is Just Amazing'

Jamie Lee Curtis won Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the Screen Actors Guild a wards Sunday night for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once, and she took the opportunity in her speech to acknowledge being a “ Nepo Baby.”

“I’ m wearing the wedding ring that my father gave my mother. T hey hated each other, by the way,” Curtis said to laughs from the audience, “ but my sister K elly and I were born from love. A nd my father was from H ungary, and my mother was from De nmark, and they had nothing, and they became these monstrous stars in this industry they loved so much.”

“M y parents were actors,” she continued. “An d I married an actor. I love actors. I love acting. I love being a part of the crew, I love being a part of the cast...it’s such a beautiful job, and I know so many people in our industry who are actors who don’ t get to do this job. I know you look at me and think, well, N epo B aby, that’s why she’s there—a nd I totally get it. B ut the truth of the matter is I’ m 64 years old, and this is just amazing.”

Curtis, t he daughter of famous actors Tony Curtis (Some Like It Hot) and Janet Leigh (Psycho), got wild applause from the audience. It should also be noted that she kissed her costar, Michelle Yeoh, right on the lips when she won the award, which may further endear anyone to Jamie Lee Curtis who might have been inclin ed to write her off for being a nepo baby.

Nepo baby or not, Curtis deserved this award: Her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once as a miserable tax collector stripped her of all possible vanity, and she proved her acting chops, as if she hadn’t before. Congratulations to this woman on being recognized for her work at age 64 in a society that prefers not to perceive wome n of that age at all.