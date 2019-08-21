Image: AP

Jamie Foxx has had a high-publicity few days, between the news that he not only split with Katie Holmes, his partner of six years, but that he’d also started a relationship with young singer Sela Vave. They held hands! They’re living together! He cheated on Katie!



In a very long but frank video posted to Vave’s Instagram Wednesday night, Foxx sets the record straight. He is not dating Vave. He’s mentoring her, just like he did with Ed Sheeran, Nick Cannon, Ne-Yo and apparently every other budding musician who needed a place to sleep.

“When I met Ed Sheeran, I didn’t know him from Adam,” Foxx said. “He slept on my couch for six weeks. Nick Cannon was 13 years old, he used to sleep at my old house...everybody come to my crib.” Why are so many teenagers sleeping at Foxx’s house? I don’t know, but I guess when you’ve got a massive home, you can fill it with people and still barely know they’re there, so why not?

Regarding the uproar that he and Vave must be dating, Foxx essentially boils it down to our culture’s irredeemable sexism.

“We took her under our wing,” he said. “We wanted to treat her the same way and give her the opportunity,” adding that the supposition he must be sleeping with her is a “double standard.”

And as far as the much discussed photo of him holding hands with Vave over the weekend, he said, “I’m escorting her to my car, to put her in the car—my artist, who hangs out with my kids and is as young as my daughter.” Foxx said.

In the caption, Vave wrote:

For the people who care... here is the TRUE story(swipe)... for everyone else you can keep talking and calling me a whore, slut, home wrecker, thot, gold digger, that I should die, and what ever else you want. Because it doesn’t matter to me, I’m out here to work and do what I love most.

This is great, and will make it all the more disappointing if it turns out it was a hoax and that they are, in fact, dating. Please let this not be the case.