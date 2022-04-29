Carpool karaoke king James Corden has officially put in his notice at The Late Late Show, which he’s hosted for eight years. The CBS host extended his contract for only one more year and plans to exit just before S ummer 2023. Corden had taken the reins of the show in 2015 from its previous host, Craig Ferguson, who departed after nine years.

“It’s been it’s a really hard decision to leave because I’m so immensely proud of the show,” Corden told Deadline. “I’m thrilled to be extending [for a year]. I always thought I’d do it for five years and then leave, and then I stayed on. I’ve really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure.”

Corden got choked up talking about the news during his show’s broadcast on Thursday night. He declared to viewers that “when I started this journey, it was always going to be just that.”

“It was going to be a journey, an adventure,” he said. “ I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now, that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

One has to wonder if this means Corden will continue his terrorizing reign of insisting on being in every film adaptation of a musical ever made. All we ask, James, is for the love of god, do not make a Cats 2.